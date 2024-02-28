© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 28, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares the latest dream of Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Kicking the Can”. There are many warnings in this dream, and we would love for you to share this important information with your family and friends.
00:00 - Intro
01:54 - Kicking the Can
07:31 - Shut the Door
10:26 - Three Reg Dragons
17:15 - The Dollar is Gone
20:35 - The World is at the End
27:55 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:18 - EMP Shield
31:03 - Miss the Mark
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4g5szn-new-coverstone-dream-02282024.html