Yo remember Stupid Ben Sassehole so stupid even Florida man thinks he’s stupider than the Florida man, with a tattoo of Florida on his forehead, who called 911 for a ride home because he smoked too much marijuana!
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
#bensasse #bensassehole #sassehole #nebraska #florida #gator #arijuana #smoking #pot #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke
Stupid Ben Sassehole Marijuana - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Joke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.