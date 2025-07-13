💥Ex-Cia Officer ‘We Never Trusted The Israelis’ - John Kiriakou

💥EX-CIA OFFICER: ‘WE NEVER TRUSTED THE ISRAELIS’

Funny, (not laughing) how Bibi always arrives bearing gifts to Trump, Has visited 3 times since Trump has been in office this year. Here lately I wonder if Trump's team is smart enough to THINK... Mossad Bad!

John Kiriakou says Mossad couldn’t be trusted – not even inside Langley.

"We don't allow the Israelis into CIA headquarters, because they would always come with gifts, and the gifts had always listening devices packed inside them," he stresses.

💬Patrick Bet-David: What percentage of the time did gifts have bugs in them?

🗣John Kiriakou: 100%

Adding:

💰‘GENOCIDE IS A VERY PROFITABLE BUSINESS’ – UN EXPERT

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has jumped 179% since Israel’s assault on Gaza began – a deeply revealing statistic.

"This is something that I have realized very recently, when really doing the maths... Companies have a responsibility not to engage, not to be directly linked, not to enable," UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese stressed.