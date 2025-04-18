© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Investigation of Risk Factors for Autism will Focus on Combination and Cumulative Childhood Vaccination
Mawson et al along with other contemporary studies will almost certainly be included in an evidence review and report as @SecKennedy vows to deliver conclusions by September, 2025. Courtesy Autism Summit 2025 @lifebiomedguru @AutismMomTracy @AutismMomTracy @McCulloughFund