Breaking! White House Offically Announces Return To COVID Tyranny
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
243 views • 09/05/2023

On August 18th Alex Jones broke exclusive news that the Biden administration was going to start rolling out COVID mandates starting in mid September.Now on Sept 5th White House Spokes Hole Karine Jean-Pierre announced that "as has been the practice in the past" Biden will be wearing a mask indoors and around people. The COVID Tyranny is starting to ramp up again just as you warned back in August. Watch Alex Jones LIVE 11am to 3pm weekdays at https://infowars.com/show Tomorrows News Today!

Keywords
white housebreakingcovid tyrannyoffically announcesreturn to
