Is Carrageenan In Your Food Causing You Intestinal Problems, Inflammation and Arthritis?
Toxins in Our Food & Medicines
75 views • 6 months ago

Carrageenan is a chemical extracted from red seaweed, and used as an additive to emulsify, thicken and preserve foods and drinks. However, it can have adverse effects on your health. For a number of decades, there’s been considerable controversy regarding the effects of carrageenan on health. Evidence has emerged suggesting that carrageenan can damage the digestive system, and trigger inflammation and gastrointestinal ulcerations. For this reason, people have been petitioning for products with carrageenan to be labelled with a warning or removed entirely. The findings from some studies showed that products containing carrageenan may promote or cause numerous adverse effects, such as: Inflammation, food allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, colon cancer and glucose intolerance.

inflammationgastrointestinal problemscarrageenanfood additivedigestive system damage
