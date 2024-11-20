Is Carrageenan In Your Food Causing You Intestinal Problems, Inflammation and Arthritis?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carrageenan is a chemical extracted from red seaweed, and used as an additive to emulsify, thicken and preserve foods and drinks. However, it can have adverse effects on your health. For a number of decades, there’s been considerable controversy regarding the effects of carrageenan on health. Evidence has emerged suggesting that carrageenan can damage the digestive system, and trigger inflammation and gastrointestinal ulcerations. For this reason, people have been petitioning for products with carrageenan to be labelled with a warning or removed entirely. The findings from some studies showed that products containing carrageenan may promote or cause numerous adverse effects, such as: Inflammation, food allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, colon cancer and glucose intolerance.