Modern Day Imperialism, Nano Genetic Contaminants, & Astral Environment Dynamics
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
51 views • 4 months ago

John and Matt have returned to discuss the legal gray areas taken advantage of for wars, occupation, and legalized genocide. John does a deep dive on several cases of nano particulate contaminants in modern medicines as well as evidence of genetic contamination results thereof. Matt discusses the different levels and balances found in the astral domains


Help us make cool shit:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning


Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor


Say hey on Telegram:

https://t.me/Babylon1984

nanogeneticastral
