Modern Day Imperialism, Nano Genetic Contaminants, & Astral Environment Dynamics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John and Matt have returned to discuss the legal gray areas taken advantage of for wars, occupation, and legalized genocide. John does a deep dive on several cases of nano particulate contaminants in modern medicines as well as evidence of genetic contamination results thereof. Matt discusses the different levels and balances found in the astral domains
Help us make cool shit:
https://linktr.ee/babylonburning
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:
Say hey on Telegram: