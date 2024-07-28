Olympics Mock Jesus & The Last Supper. Sports & Competition. One Inch From Civil War In America

Olympics accused of mocking Christianity with drag queen parody of ‘The Last Supper’. The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with the procession of athletes, the lighting of the Olympic torch — and an apparent replication of “The Last Supper” performed by drag queens.





Organizers were accused of ridiculing Christianity by featuring more than a dozen drag entertainers posing for a scene reminiscent of the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece showing Jesus and his disciples sharing their last Passover meal before his betrayal, trial and crucifixion on the cross.





“Drag queens mock Christianity during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Paris as they attempt to recreate da Vinci’s painting of Jesus’ Last Supper,” said Shane Pruitt, a Texas pastor and author, on X. “Not only are Christians the only people that it is socially acceptable to mock … it’s actually celebrated and put front and center.”





Olympics opening ceremony sparks outrage with drag queens parodying Last Supper: 'Gone completely woke' 'This was extremely disrespectful to Christians,' Elon Musk wrote. The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris has sparked international outrage with drag-queen themed imagery of religious and historical figures.





In between listing all the countries participating in the Olympic Games, there have been several performances riffing on France's history and culture, such as a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to being executed amid French Revolution, singing with her severed head in her hands sporting drag-style makeup. This was part of numerous drag queens that appeared to be a recurring theme throughout the ceremonies. Three drag queens were among the 10,000 torchbearers who relayed the Olympic flame as it started in Greece, passed through French territories and made its way to Paris.





Bermuda Conference Pastor and Youth Director Dies Unexpectedly. The Bermuda Conference of Seventh-day Adventists announced today the unexpected passing of Pastor David D.W. Steede II. Pastor Steede led the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church and also served as the Youth Director for the Bermuda Conference.





Pastor Steede died early this morning, July 18th, leaving the community he served in shock and mourning. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and values the prayers of the community.





‘An inch from civil war’: A near miss for US capitalism. Given all the combustible material accumulated in American society, the assassination of Donald Trump could have been the spark for explosive events. Only a genuinely revolutionary alternative can channel workers’ anger, and offer a real way forward. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has accelerated the polarisation of American society. The Republican presidential candidate dodged death by the narrowest of margins. But it wasn’t just Trump who dodged a bullet. The entire country went right up to the edge of a precipice, before taking half a step back.





‘One inch from a potential civil war’ – near miss in Trump shooting is also a close call for American democracy. With an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, the U.S. experienced another violent episode in its increasingly polarized politics. Former President Trump, who’s about to formally become the GOP nominee for president in the 2024 election, survived the attempted assassination when, initial reports said, a bullet grazed his ear. But one rally attendee was killed, more spectators were injured and the suspected gunman is also dead.





'Nightmare': Wildfires burn one of most beautiful places in the world. Fires in the Canadian Rockies burned through the popular tourist town of Jasper and damaged parts of Jasper National Park.





Justice Department indicts North Korean military hacker for extorting hospitals, health care providers. Officials said they've recovered $600,000 in ransomware funds.





North Korean hackers stealing military secrets, U.S. and allies say. The hackers used a malware script to gain unauthorized access to its computer system for three months, U.S. prosecutors allege.





North Korean Fake IT Worker Dupes Security Firm: A Wake-Up Call For Employers





North Korea hackers trying to steal nuclear secrets, US and UK warn





#Olympics

#DragQueen

#LastSupper





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House





#SDA

#Elijah





#WhiteHouse

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast