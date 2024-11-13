Blinken in Brussels trying to save his favorite project.

NATO will provide military assistance to Ukraine on a scale that ensures the Ukrainian Armed Forces are prepared to continue fighting in 2025, Blinken said following his meeting in Brussels with Mark Rutte.

Adding:

The Pentagon has clarified the remaining amount for military aid to Ukraine, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh reported.



About $7.1 billion remains, he said, including the $4.3 billion Congress approved in April plus $2.8 billion that became available after recounts.



"In addition, about $2.2 billion is available under the USAI program. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder emphasized that the United States will rush to provide assistance to Ukraine and will use all available means," Yarysh wrote.