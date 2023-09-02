Dr McCullough offers advise on the failed COvid Injections | Man In America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Every patient should ask doctors and nurses if they have taken 7 shots? If not, then why did they lose confidence or become fearful of genetic injections? Need to get them talking about failure of the COVID-19 vaccines. Ignoring the problem is not a solution.
"I think one of the most important things people need to do is to wake up the medical community."
Dr. Peter McCullough