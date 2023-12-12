Polish Parliament in Complete Chaos - MP Braun Fire Extinguishing the Menorah Candles - another view

Konfederacja's Grzegorz Braun just put out the menorah candles in the Polish parliament with a fire extinguisher.

Polish parliament in complete chaos.

Day one of Donald Tusk government btw

He tweeted, on x twitter the following:

Nie może być miejsca na akty rasistowskiego, plemiennego, dzikiego, talmudycznego kultu na terenie Sejmu RP! Translation:



There can be no place for acts of racist, tribal, wild, Talmudic worship on the premises of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland!