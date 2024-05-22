Al-Qassam Hits Two Merkava Tanks in the Jabalia Camp in Gaza

Two Zionist tanks were targeted with “Al-Yassin 105” shells east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. 2024/05/19

