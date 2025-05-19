BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Archaeological Proof of Giants, Megaliths, UFO Congressional Hearings - Timothy Alberino
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
1
76 views • 3 months ago

Legends abound in cultures around the world, but perhaps no legend is more prevalent than that of ancient giants, which seems to pervade many stories of old. Author, filmmaker, and explorer, Timothy Alberino, discusses his adventures filming a series in Peru, where he digs into the history and legends surrounding megaliths - massive structures built by ancient people of mysterious origins. From the Andes Mountains to the laboratories of DNA analysis, Timothy breaks down the possible explanations for the “Golden Age” of ancient cultures, in which many populations seemed to thrive exponentially before a massive global catastrophe wiped out their achievements. He also talks about legends of living giants in Afghanistan, as well as the information being revealed today at the UFO congressional hearings in Washington, D.C.



TAKEAWAYS


Presidents don’t necessarily have access to special secret programs that detail UFO sightings or alien research


A C-130 pilot in Afghanistan claims to have transported the body of a giant years ago


The Antediluvian world seems to have flourished wildly before the Flood, but much of that history is lost


The presence of megaliths worldwide suggests that mankind once shared access to a global intellect



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

NephCon 2025 Tickets: https://bit.ly/3F9IoiS

Birthright book: https://amzn.to/43mvRkf

The Alberino Analysis Members Community: https://thealberinoanalysis.com/

UFO Hearing with Maj. David Grusch: https://bit.ly/4dh81Ln

U.S. Congress UFO Hearings: https://bit.ly/4j5szb0

Dr. Karla Turner Talks Alien-Human Abduction Agenda: https://bit.ly/4ds6tOI


🔗 CONNECT WITH TIMOTHY ALBERINO

Website: https://timothyalberino.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timothyalberino/

X: https://x.com/TimothyAlberino

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TimothyAlberinoTV


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
aliensufocongressafghanistangiantsperuauthordangenesis 6watcherstimothy alberinogolden agemegalithstina griffincounter culture mom show
