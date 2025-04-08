Covid-19 was not about public health; it was a military program, says Sasha Latypova

“COVID… was not a public health event." “… COVID was actually a military program." “[ The Covid vaccines ] can be freely adulterated or misbranded … and it's not a crime.” “US law explicitly says so.”

____

"COVID, it turns out, was not a public health event." "Turns out it was actually a military program." "If the report starts with... there was a terrible pandemic called COVID-19, and there was a public health crisis, and we had to respond, all of it is a lie." "They're lying to you because, it wasn't a public health event." "It had nothing to do with public health." "These two ladies [ Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman ] have a new report out, the COVID Dossier." "It is a record of military and intelligence coordination behind the global COVID event." "And folks, I'm telling you, it is a bombshell." "You say this was a military operation.” "What do you mean by that this was a military operation?” "From the very beginning, from the organizational charts, the chief operating officer of the operation was explicitly [ U.S. ] Department of Defense." "[ U.S. ] Health and Human Services was strangely only a science advisor." "All the contracts, for all the vaccines and all therapeutics and diagnostics and everything to do with COVID, were ordered through the Defense Production Act and using 'Other Transaction Authority (OTA)', which primarily is used to buy weapons or secret technologies." "The EUA [ Emergency Use Authorization ] legal framework explicitly allows for these products [ the Covid injections ] to be completely deregulated." "So no good manufacturing practices apply to them to date.” "They don't have to be compliant with anything." "Distribution doesn't have to be compliant." “[ The Covid vaccines ] can be freely adulterated or misbranded — the US law explicitly says so — that these things can be adulterated and misbranded, and it's not a crime." "I uncovered a tape, a recording from an internal meeting at AstraZeneca that discusses this." "[ The recording was of ] Pascal Soros, CEO of AstraZeneca, talking to VP, Mark Esser, and they're saying that on February 4th, 2020 they received a phone call from DARPA from Colonel Matt Hepburn, telling them that COVID was declared a national security threat and that they needed to switch to COVID vaccines and therapeutics." "[ The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military. ]"

The "Covid Dossier" that they talk about, is posted here:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-updated-a-record

and here:

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-expanded

The full 29-minute interview of Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, done by Alex Newman of "The New American" magazine for a show he calls "Behind The Deep State", from Feb 17, 2025, titled "Covid Tyranny was International MILITARY Op, NOT 'Public Health': New Dossier", is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/3RAB58kEB6xb/

Sasha Latypova's Substack is posted here:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

Debbie Lerman's Substack is posted here:

https://debbielerman.substack.com/

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/