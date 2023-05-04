Here's Why We Should Avoid Overhyping Every New Treatment

"Should we really be ditching old psychiatric treatments in favor of the newer ones?

In this video, Jonathan Sadowsky, the Theodore J. Castele Professor of Medical History at Case Western Reserve University, talks about the potential pitfalls of overhyping new psychiatric treatments and abruptly abandoning old ones. 👇

According to Jonathan, we need to take CAUTION against neglecting old treatments in favor of newer treatments as they still have some benefit.

He emphasizes that while the potential of new psychiatric treatments is promising, it is important to proceed with caution and recognize that unforeseen problems may arise. ⚠️

