Here's Why We Should Avoid Overhyping Every New Treatment
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
187 followers
0
42 views • 05/04/2023

"Should we really be ditching old psychiatric treatments in favor of the newer ones?

In this video, Jonathan Sadowsky, the Theodore J. Castele Professor of Medical History at Case Western Reserve University, talks about the potential pitfalls of overhyping new psychiatric treatments and abruptly abandoning old ones. 👇

According to Jonathan, we need to take CAUTION against neglecting old treatments in favor of newer treatments as they still have some benefit.

He emphasizes that while the potential of new psychiatric treatments is promising, it is important to proceed with caution and recognize that unforeseen problems may arise. ⚠️

Like and share this video if you agree that it is important to consider both new and old psychiatric treatment options!

psychiatrypsychedelicsmental illnessespsychiatric treatments
