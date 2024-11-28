BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5- The Evidence – The Dimming of the Star Betelgeuse in 2019, Real Causes
rox_jonah
rox_jonah
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 6 months ago

In December 2019, something unique happened in the sky: the star Betelgeuse began to drastically lose brightness.

All eyes of the astronomers were pointed to the sky because the star could have exploded as a supernova; a great show.

But this did not happen. Many studies and many theories were done, but to this day the real cause is not known.

The video explains what the cause is and how supernovae can be predicted.

This event of Betelgeuse was not random, based on what happened we were able to discover new realities that will happen on earth.

Surely Someone is helping us because various events in the sky are occurring and they all lead to the same goal.

Keywords
spacesupernovabetelgeusedim betelgeuse 2019
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy