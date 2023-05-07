Digital Currency: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

This evening we will be looking at money.

In order to understand cash, digital money, the blockchain like BitCoin, Gold and Silver, we need to understand the essence of what money is.

What is money? What is the essence of money?

How have we been deceived into believing that we desire the money?f

How would we do money if we understood what it is and we were governing ourselves?

Issuing the money is the primary tool that the sovereign uses to create the conditions in which the people are living.

Money is what makes civilization possible;

It makes division of labor possible, It makes a complex world economy possible.

We need money to live.

Money sets the target for our activities to satisfy our material needs and desires.

We need the money to make sure that all of our exchanges of value for value are fair and transparent.

The questions that will let one know that one does not understand money and is therefore deceived about who rules us are these:

Who issues the money?

What is the money issued for? and

How is the money supply regulated?

The answers to the questions:

Banks issue the money as debt to themselves.

Banks only issue money for what will be profitable for the banks.

Banks increase and decrease the money supply by making loans easy or hard to get and by raising and lowering interest rates.

What would we do if we were in charge?

We would be clear that money is an abstract political power;

an agreement or a law

Money is what we use to measure value.

It is a unit of value $ and

it is a means of exchange (the dollar)

Like any other measure, the unit of measure must be kept accurate, and

we need a device to make the unit useful

Think about it like the units of time (hours and minutes) and the devices that make them useful, the clocks and watches.