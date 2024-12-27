Half Life 2 20th anniversary (dev. commentary) pt. 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas everyone! In this video I finish up Highway 17 and start on Sandtraps. Most of this is a fairly long, empty drive--except for the bridge. In past plays it seems like it's only taken me one or two tries to get across the bridge, but this time it was about 20. Hopefully you'll benefit from my difficulty.