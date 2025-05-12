David Martin, PhD talks about a bioweapons attack planned for July 2025

Shannon Joy reacts to David Martin, PhD reading from a document that talks about a biological weapons attack occurring in July 2025.

The full 1.5 hour video of Shannon Joy interviewing David Martin, PhD on May 9, 2025, which is titled "Exclusive With Dr. David Martin On Flourishing Amidst Emerging Chaos. No One Is Coming To Save Us, Embracing FULL Truth The Only Way", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6t67a5-live-exclusive-with-dr.-david-martin-on-flourishing-amidst-emerging-chaos.-.html





The document that David Martin, PhD is reading from is posted here:

https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_final_digital.pdf





The title of the report is:

"Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. (April 2024). The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats. Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense: Washington, DC."

Page 3 of the document reads:

"SCENARIO

"The following hypothetical opening remarks by the chair of a congressional joint inquiry provide context for this report by portraying a biological attack sufficient to cause the catastrophic consequences warned of by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. The scenario describes how a biological agent could target humans and animals, how it could emerge, some of the key interagency capabilities required to address the agent and its impacts, and the consequences of failure.

"JOINT INQUIRY INTO ADMINISTRATION AND CONGRESSIONAL ACTIONS BEFORE AND DURING THE BIOTERRORIST ATTACKS OF JULY 4, 2025

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE AND US SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE

"CHAIR: I call this first hearing of the Joint Inquiry to order. Nine weeks ago, some nation or terrorist group—we still do not know who—attacked the Nation’s Capital and other US cities with biological weapons as we celebrated Independence Day. The infectious agent they used killed at least 280,000 Americans and infected at least 400,000 throughout the country in a single day, in addition to the 200,000 dead and 800,000 sickened animals. These numbers will increase as the disease spreads. Many of our own colleagues and staff here in Congress fell ill and died. Coordinated attacks in allied nations in the days that followed killed tens of thousands more."

