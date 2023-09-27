BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bruce Willis vaccine cover up evolves!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
16
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6183 views • 09/27/2023

After seeing his wife recently interviewed and researching a few articles old and new, it's obvious they've transformed Bruce Willis's bioweapon injury into a plain ol' regular case of dementia. They've even enlisted other actors to make claims about his decline before and during the fakedemic.

The extent to which these psychos cover up and circle the wagons around their masters never ceases to amaze me.

Sources
Aphasia VAERS search (keep in mind that's just the cases with that exact keyword. Others may report "unable to talk", "can't speak", etc. etc.) There are tens of thousands of similar VAERS cases.
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D357F731

https://abtc.ng/is-bruce-willis-vaccinated/

https://poptopic.com.au/news/bruce-willis-diagnosed-with-aphasia-after-suffering-stroke/

Cover up article
https://www.techarp.com/facts/bruce-willis-ftd-dementia-vaccine/

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
If you REALLY like my work, I'm posting additional content on Patreon:
www.patreon.com/TheKurganReport

Keywords
vaccinepropagandabruce willis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy