What You Need To Know About THE ALIENS OF PERU PART II

We’ve been through this before, with the alien autopsy, there have been several individuals who have claimed to have had possession of alien bodies, with photos, we’ve seen the uncovering of mummified alien looking corpses, the atacama humanoid. And here comes Mr. Maussan with two alien corpses presenting them to congress like a college class project.
