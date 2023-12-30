THE REAL JESUS - PART 3

The greatest commandment is not as easy as you may think! Clichés about love are everywhere; but where can we see love in action? For that matter, what is love? And what did Jesus teach about love? He said to show love for God and for others, but HOW do we do that? The rest of what he said teaches us HOW to love others. Watch this video to learn what genuine Christian love is, based on the much maligned teachings of Jesus.



