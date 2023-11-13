The Renewable Energy Scam and Real Reasons Behind Climate Change Alarmism - Steve Goreham

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is very foolish to change the structure of American energy based on climate alarmism, but that’s what has been happening for years. Steve Goreham is the Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America and the author of three books on sustainability, climate change, and energy. He breaks down the man-made theory of global warming. He argues that both the facts and the economics don’t support the fear or the idea that we can make a global energy transition to renewable energy. He predicts that people will eventually rebel against the skyrocketing energy prices and demand a return to common sense and affordable energy practices. As it is, the world is spending a shocking one trillion on trying to develop renewable energy.
TAKEAWAYS
The evidence shows that global warming is not getting worse and that the temperature rise has been very modest at best
Much of climate science is driven by funding from the US federal government and foreign governments as a means to control citizens
The energy transition is never going to happen - it’s only going to result in higher energy prices and blackouts
If you’re reading articles about climate change in the press, it’s probably wrong information
