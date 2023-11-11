Defended Nothing - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tomorrow is Veterans Day and tomorrow it is time to thank a vet Geney
for Nothing. Veterans Day should be a day to celebrate and thank our
veteran generals for their leadership, military victories, and defending
our homeland. BUT America only has Vet Gens who are losers, with No
military victories, and who have NOT defended our nation from anything.
In fact they have welcomed the invasion of our country by real armies
from all over the world. So This Veterans Day, Thank a Vet Geney, for
NOTHING!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#vet #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley