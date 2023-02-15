BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: El tema de la salvación
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/15/2023

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


El Concilio Vaticano II dice que “la sagrada tradición y la sagrada Escritura forman un solo depósito sagrado de la Palabra de Dios”. Cuando la Biblia y la tradición de Roma difieren, ésta elige la tradición. De este modo se origina la más grande diferencia entre los protestantes y los católicos: El tema de la salvación. Durante 400 años ambos grupos han reconocido este enorme abismo, y ninguno de ellos ha cambiado sus creencias básicas; sin embargo, destacados evangélicos lo niegan ahora. Por ejemplo, cuando a Charles Colson le hicieron preguntas respecto a su aceptación de los católicos como cristianos, respondió...


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy