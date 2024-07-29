Steve Quayle issues urgent warning of WAR in the Middle East setting off a FINANCIAL COLLAPSE event

To learn more, visit: https://stevequayle.com/





- Financial collapse, CBDCs, and the potential for a one-world government. (0:01)

- Impending economic collapse, loss of freedom, and potential violence. (9:33)

- Emergency communication tools for potential US infrastructure collapse. (15:29)

- Potential US military attacks and economic collapse. (21:25)

- Potential domestic terrorist attacks in the US, including power grid and infrastructure targets. (28:13)

- The perceived decline of society and culture, with references to the Olympics and demonic possession. (35:28)

- Impending economic collapse and preparation. (39:27)

- Potential war between Israel and Lebanon, with a focus on God's role in the conflict. (45:52)

- Geopolitical tensions, military capabilities, and personal faith. (51:48)

- Impending doom and preparation for end times. (57:06)

- Gold backs as off-grid money with lab-tested purity. (1:03:14)





