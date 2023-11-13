Waiting for Likely Icelandic Eruption: Geologist Addresses Common Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Mon, Nov 13, 2023 update on the probable Iceland eruption from geology professor Shawn Willsey. After a quick review of the latest data, I provide an overview of the area's volcanic history, and answer some commonly asked questions about the ongoing situation. Stay strong, Iceland!
My Iceland overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPhJiSkGtXc&list=PLOf4plee9UzAVyyMEtRTNg2eytaZfkpQO&index=7&t=0s
Quake info: https://vafri.is/quake/
Iceland webcam: https://livefromiceland.is/