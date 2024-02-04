I, Pet Goat II. & the Nuclear Attack on the USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is clear why European governments in unison start talking about the coming war with Russia. Moreover, Europeans are urged to seriously prepare for battles on their territory. It is also clear why NATO is so quickly preparing one of the largest exercises in its history: We urgently need to scare Moscow with our power and readiness for war.