The Birth of Christianity Part 3: What Do We Do With The Gentiles?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
16 views • 04/13/2023

As the early church struggled to free itself from Judaism and its belief that salvation was only for the Jews, God started saving the Gentiles en masse and the Christian leadership had to deal with a great influx of Gentiles to the church. Eventually the resistance from certain Christian Jews became so strong that it was necessary to hold a special conference in Jerusalem and straighten out what should be done with the Christian Gentiles. The ruling by James was his attempt to solve a spiritual problem in the flesh and many Christians over the centuries have used this piece of church history to mistakenly reject the Old Testament.

It would be years later before Paul, John, Peter, James, Luke, Matthew, Mark and Jude wrote the doctrine of the Christian church which corrected the errors of the conference and the church leaders finally lined up with their departed Master and understood that the second covenant is for the Jews and Gentiles alike.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1299.pdf

The Birth of Christianity
Part 3: What Do We Do With The Gentiles?

RLJ-1299 -- JULY 17, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or at any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


jewsgentilesearly churchacts of the apostles
