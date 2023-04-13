As the early church struggled to free itself from Judaism and its belief that salvation was only for the Jews, God started saving the Gentiles en masse and the Christian leadership had to deal with a great influx of Gentiles to the church. Eventually the resistance from certain Christian Jews became so strong that it was necessary to hold a special conference in Jerusalem and straighten out what should be done with the Christian Gentiles. The ruling by James was his attempt to solve a spiritual problem in the flesh and many Christians over the centuries have used this piece of church history to mistakenly reject the Old Testament.

It would be years later before Paul, John, Peter, James, Luke, Matthew, Mark and Jude wrote the doctrine of the Christian church which corrected the errors of the conference and the church leaders finally lined up with their departed Master and understood that the second covenant is for the Jews and Gentiles alike.

The Birth of Christianity

Part 3: What Do We Do With The Gentiles?

RLJ-1299 -- JULY 17, 2011

