RED ALERT! Critical Imminent Threat Intel - Doc Pete Chambers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lt. Col. Pete Chambers joins Maria Zeee to detail critical imminent threat intel, needing to be thwarted prior to the U.S. election season.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below: