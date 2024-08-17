RT News August 17, 2024 7AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
In a move that could wreak catastrophic destruction - reports emerge that Kiev plans to use bombs filled with radioactive warheads to attack the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants. A large shopping center in Donetsk is set ablaze in a Ukrainian missile strike, leaving two dead and another 11 people wounded. Indonesia marks 79 years of independence from Dutch colonial rule - by officially inaugurating its new capital city.