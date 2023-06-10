© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 9, 2023
Mikki’s Willis’ long awaited third installment of his Plandemic series, The Great Awakening, premiered last weekend in Austin, TX, with a red carpet packed with luminaries of the health freedom movement. If you weren’t one of the thousands of people who watched it all live on The HighWire, here’s a little taste of what you missed.
#TheGreatAwakening #Plandemic3 #MikkiWillis
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t5t0m-the-great-awakening-has-begun.html