Fauci, Jews vs. Jesuits, OKC, Georgetown, British Israelitism, Christian Identity, Knights of Malta

2024-12-22 Johnny, Bill, Lynn, Tim

Topic list:

* Cancel culture.

* How to share the Truth with strangers.

* Donald Trump “vs.” Anthony Fauci

* What is the solution for those who claim “IT’S THE JEWS” vs. Johnny Cirucci?

* From Timothy McVeigh to the “Black Nobility”: what do they have in common, what do they lack?

* Centralization of power is the key to tyranny.

* Jews vs. Jesuits: Georgetown

* Who is behind “Social Justice” and the “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion”?”

* Luigi Mangione: cui bono?

* How does Eastern Orthodoxy fit in?

* The Oklahoma City bombing.

* “British Israelitism” and the meaning of “Elohim”.

* Cui bono: who benefits from forcing “migrants”?

* “Christian Identity” and “Christian Nationalism”

* The transformation of the Fourth and Final Beast.

* The power of the Catholic Church to marry kings of England.

* Cathy O’Brien, Kay Griggs and James Corbett

* What is a Jesuit coadjutor?

* Who are the Knights of Malta?

