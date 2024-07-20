Hulk Hogan full speech at 2024 RNC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage at Day 4 of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Hogan called former President Trump a "real American hero." Trump has been seen wearing a bandage on his right ear following an assassination attempt during a weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, made his first speech to the RNC as a vice presidential candidate on Wednesday night. This comes ahead of a speech by Trump on Thursday when he's slated to accept the GOP presidential nomination.
Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?su...
Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/
Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: / livenowfox
Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.