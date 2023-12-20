Robert Kennedy Jr. FULL SPEECH Defeat The Mandates March - January 23, 2022 • Washington

Defeat The Mandates March Rally Washington DC. - Robert Kennedy Jr. is a great man and freedom fighter.





Childrens Health Defense: Children’s Health Defense and its chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Jan. 23 will join organizations and individuals from around the U.S. in Washington, DC, for a “Defeat the Mandates” protest against government mandates. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/dc-defeat-the-mandates-livestream





“COVID-19: A 2ND OPINION” ROUNDTABLE IN DC: Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion with world-renowned doctors and medical experts, providing different perspectives on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. https://thehighwire.com/watch/

