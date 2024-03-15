UPDATE On The Texas Fires. There Are EXTREME Similarities To What We Saw In The Aftermath Of The Lahaina, Maui Fires

“Why are temperatures so stinking hot that street signs have melted, aluminum has melted, street signs and steel. What's going on here?”

“Satellite photos from these before and after images here. Total neighborhoods just decimated or scorched to the ground. And with trees still standing”

Normally “If something were to explode like a piece of equipment, it would blow outward. Why are things melted inward?”

“When you look at the damages that have occurred here, it's just gone, completely gone. Nothing left but ashes on the ground. Texas Panhandle wildfires have burned more than a million acres”

“People dying in their homes, they can't get out, roads being closed because they can't escape.”

Could it be DEWs Directed Energy Weapons causing this extreme heat and damage?

Remember: “This is all happening and it's hurting cattle ranchers the hardest. Over 88% of all beef production comes from the panhandle in Texas. These fires could forever change the beef industry in the United States.”

I can’t transcribe it all due to X’s text limits but this is an INSANE listen 🚨

Mirrored from @WallStreetApes on Telegram.





Join - https://t.me/realredacted





Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:





Website - https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers





Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://aussieflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Aussie Mailer - https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Thanks for watching.





All Rights Reserved.







