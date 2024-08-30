BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Supplement With Methylene Blue: Most Powerful Antioxidant - Dr. Scott Sherr
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
135 views • 8 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why Supplement With Methylene Blue: Most Powerful Antioxidant - Dr. Scott Sherr


There is a ton of confusion surrounding methylene blue, a once-sold fish tank cleaner now being sold as a health supplement. Believe it or not, methylene blue is a powerful mitochondrial enhancer, electron donor, nootropic, and antioxidant. Due to its powerful effects on the mitochondria and its ability to reduce inflammation, methylene blue is showing promising effects for those with cognitive issues such as Alzheimer's.


There are a lot of so-called experts out there pontificating about methylene blue, but there are very few actual experts. I sought out Dr. Scott Sherr, a board-certified internal medicine physician certified to practice health optimization medicine (HOMe) and a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) specialist. He is the cofounder of HOMe-SF, the first HOMe clinic in the United States, and also acts as the Chief Operating Officer of HOMe–USA. This nonprofit is creating an online HOMe education course for doctors and healthcare practitioners.


He's also the co-founder of Troscriptions TX, a company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade and precision-dosed methylene blue supplements, which really sets it apart from other methylene blue supplement companies.


Timeline

1:00 - Origin of methylene blue

7:20 - Why did methylene blue lose its popularity after the 1950’s

10:30 - Explanation of dosages

14:00 - Can kids have methylene blue?

16:50 - Fertility and methylene blue

24:30 - Methylene blue, immunity, viruses such as the C-virus

28:00 - Alzheimer’s and methylene blue

34:00 - Methylene blue and weight loss & diabetes

38:00 - What are most people getting wrong about methylene blue?

47:00 - Troscriptions calming line of formulations

57:00 - Hyperbaric Oxygen, the key to reversing aging

1:01:15 - Lightning round questions


Original Video Source And Credit To - https://youtu.be/IEh33ZPhml0


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
methylene bluewhat is methylene bluemethylene blue historymethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue protocolmethylene blue dosingmethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue antioxidantmethylene blue interviewmethylene blue dr scott sherrdr scott sherr methylene blue interview
