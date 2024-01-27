Create New Account
The LOVING ACTIONS OF FRIENDS: Rita drops in at dark with a MEAL FOR ME! MVI_
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago

Great friend of JK’s and mine, Rita, with her granddaughter, Stella, dropped in near dark, while I was finishing off in the back garden sweet potato bed, with a meal for me. We have known Kim and Rita for approaching 38 years; they live at the top of our street. They have done countless loving actions towards us for this almost 4 decades. And to think that we will be endlessly exploring infinity with them, after this life’s race is over, is pure joy.

Keywords
lovespiritualityreligioneternitykindnesscompassionhelping friends

