Third Adam 3: Rise of The Divine Feminine

This video is not about women. It's about what's
happened which relates to balance. Ecclesiastes 7:26 "And I find more bitter
than death the woman, whose heart is snares and nets, and her hands as bands:
whoso pleaseth God shall escape from her; but the sinner shall be taken by her."
Rise Rise, she sits among us today whispering in the ears. She may be in the
choir, Bible study, Sunday School class, she is accepted by almost every one.
She terrifies the old guard. She refuses to bow to manmade preferences of the
legalistic patriots of the past. Mirrored