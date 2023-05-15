Mother and Refuge

May 14, 2023

Is the world about to face the threat of a one-world-religion? Is religious plurality, diversity, and indifferentism actually "willed by God"? Has the stage finally been set for the Antichrist?

In this episode, Heaven's Harbinger reveals concerning developments regarding the dangerous push for "religious coexistence" that's now being promoted on a global scale and has support of the Vatican. In this in-depth webcast, learn about the "Higher Committee of Human Fraternity", their "Abrahamic Family House" initiative, the "Abu Dhabi Document" between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, a faithful prelate's response, and more.

Join "Heaven's Harbinger" -- one of our contributors -- in proclaiming the coming of Christ's Kingdom each Sunday here on Mother and Refuge of the End Times.

Your Calls-to-Action:

1.) Visit the Higher Committee's website to learn more about their agenda.

2.) Read and pray with the papal documents referenced in the webcast and provided below.

3.) Petition Pope Francis to retract/clarify the statement on the Abu Dhabi document about God "willing" religious pluralism and diversity.

