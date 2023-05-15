© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge
May 14, 2023
Is the world about to face the threat of a one-world-religion? Is religious plurality, diversity, and indifferentism actually "willed by God"? Has the stage finally been set for the Antichrist?
In this episode, Heaven's Harbinger reveals concerning developments regarding the dangerous push for "religious coexistence" that's now being promoted on a global scale and has support of the Vatican. In this in-depth webcast, learn about the "Higher Committee of Human Fraternity", their "Abrahamic Family House" initiative, the "Abu Dhabi Document" between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, a faithful prelate's response, and more.
Join "Heaven's Harbinger" -- one of our contributors -- in proclaiming the coming of Christ's Kingdom each Sunday here on Mother and Refuge of the End Times.
Your Calls-to-Action:
1.) Visit the Higher Committee's website to learn more about their agenda.
2.) Read and pray with the papal documents referenced in the webcast and provided below.
3.) Petition Pope Francis to retract/clarify the statement on the Abu Dhabi document about God "willing" religious pluralism and diversity.
LINKS FROM THE VIDEO:
The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity
https://www.forhumanfraternity.org/
The Abrahamic Family House
https://www.forhumanfraternity.org/abrahamic-family-house/
The Vatican document on Human Fraternity (The "Abu Dhabi Document")
https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/travels/2019/outside/documents/papa-francesco_20190204_documento-fratellanza-umana.html
Bishop Schneider's Interview
https://onepeterfive.com/schneider-diversity-religions
Two News Articles about the 2022 Inter-religious Event
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/kazakhstan-interreligious-congress-adopts-declaration-calling-religious-pluralism-god-s-will
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252308/a-supermarket-of-religions-god-s-will-and-the-wisdom-of-a-tweaked-declaration
Our Lady's Message
https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/pedro-your-weapons-of-defense/
PAPAL DOCUMENTS:
Quas Primas by Pope Pius XI
https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-xi/en/encyclicals/documents/hr_p-xi-enc_11121925_quas-primas.html
Ubi Arcano by Pope Pius XI
https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-xi/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-xi_enc_19221223_ubi-arcano-dei-consilio.html
Ad Gentes
https://www.vatican.va/archive/hist_councils/ii_vatican_council/documents/vat-ii_decree_19651207_ad-gentes_en.html
Evangelii Nuntiandi by Pope St. Paul VI
https://www.vatican.va/content/paul-vi/en/apost_exhortations/documents/hf_p-vi_exh_19751208_evangelii-nuntiandi.html
Humanum Genus by Pope Leo XIII
https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_l-xiii_enc_18840420_humanum-genus.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyBUS0kPsdw