Must Watch! The Sinister Link Between These Three Things...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sinister Link Between These Three Things... https://rumble.com/v3iw9ga-the-sinister-link-between-synbio-marxism-and-normalizing-lgbt.html
What is the Shocking SynBio Link? You will discover there is an evil synergy between Sex, Synthetic Biology, and Marxism in this fascinating episode. SynBio is a system that changes the function of all life. Let's explore how and what is changing!
https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
https://celestialreport.com/
https://shepherdsheart.life/