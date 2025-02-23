Sermon On the Mount - Part 8 - Jesus teaches about "Revenge"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:38-42 NLT
"You have heard the law that says the punishment must match the injury: 'An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.' [39] But I say, do not resist an evil person! If someone slaps you on the right cheek, offer the other cheek also. [40] If you are sued in court and your shirt is taken from you, give your coat, too. [41] If a soldier demands that you carry his gear for a mile, carry it two miles. [42] Give to those who ask, and don't turn away from those who want to borrow.