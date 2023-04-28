BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson’s POWERFUL message after leaving Fox News
High Hopes
High Hopes
73 views • 04/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 27, 2023


Just days after his departure from Fox News was announced, Tucker Carlson shared a message with fans on social media. In this clip, Glenn plays the entire, powerful message about never giving up in the stand for truth: ‘As long as you can hear the words,’ Tucker says, ‘there is hope.’ Plus, Glenn and Stu predict what may be next for the former Fox News host…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLAg_qhNBgU


truthfox newstucker carlsonglenn beckleavingwhats nextpowerful message
