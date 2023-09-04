BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Seth Holehouse Interviews Dr David Martin About The Globalist Elites, Their Plans And Their Downfall
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1467 views • 09/04/2023

Seth Holehouse of "Man In America" interviews Dr David Martin about the plans of the globalists, the elites, the cabal, the deep state and the democrats and that these evil people have already lost and their plans will fail although they will still cause some damage and death before they are completely defeated. Dr Martin goes over many aspects of the war between these evil globalist elites and the people of the world. This is a very thorough interview of Dr Martin and his thoughts on the many subjects of what the globalists plan to do and what they have done.  Below is a short link to this video.

Short link ---> https://bit.ly/martin-holehouse-interview

.

Keywords
vaccinesbusinessevilmurderschoolufoglobalistswarpandemicdewelitesdeathsmandatesforcedpublicmasks300uaplockdownscovidwearing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy