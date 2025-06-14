BE LIKE-MINDED, HAVING THE SAME LOVE, OF ONE ACCORD AND MIND, Philippians 2:1-11, 20250614

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Philippians 2:1-11:
If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels and mercies,
2 Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
3 Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.
4 Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.
5 Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus:
6 Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:
7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:
8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;
11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. Amen!
****
Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH GOD with us:
FCG Church Weekly Services:
Every Sabbath
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM (EST)
Every Mid-Week. Wednesday
8:00 PM – 9:00 PM (EST)
****
Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-11:30 AM at: 3128 Eton Place, Winchester, VA 22601.
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Email: [email protected]