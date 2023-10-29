The Truth About Small Talk

Small talk serves as a social lubricant but should not be the only skill we possess. Some individuals enforce a narrow-minded and rigid mindset, discouraging deeper discussions. This rigidity stems from a lack of curiosity and flexibility. Shallow slogans and simplistic solutions can justify violence and hinder critical thinking. The use of persuasive tricks by sophistic individuals can have disastrous effects. It is important to recognize the potential dangers of shallow conversations and strive for genuine and meaningful discussions.





