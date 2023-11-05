Revelation 8 Christ's Outline of the New Testament and the 43 years of the first end times.

Those with ears to hear that Christ has all authority believe or soon will believe in the promised second coming of the ways of God 2 Pet. 3; James 5:7-11. The world denies the promised second coming of the ways of God because Satan, the antichrist, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4 is ruling over the kingdoms of men, with the bibles, preaching, and religions of men, stealing our peace, sanity, health, and lives! The prince of the power of the air pretends to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever to convince men that “Elohim” is singular in number, that He is not God in the flesh, that he has no authority 1 John 2:22! His lies/wiles/seals will be believed for only 43 more years until the Bible Christ wields from heaven to rule over His Kingdom - The Royal Law of Agape Love is restored! We are in the last days or end times of patiently enduring the suffering under the rule of Satan James 5:7-11, as we fight the good fight of faith in the second age of one faith from God Christianity now that the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part, is back 1 Cor. 13:9-12 and we can stand against the wiles of Satan Eph. 6:11; Rev. 5:1ff; Rev. 22:18ff. I am Randall Maxwell, the watchman for the second age of Christianity. I have been granted wisdom from James 1:5, over the last 40 years, to be able to edit out of the bibles of men enough of the wiles of Satan to give you access to the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15. This in turn enables you to understand the warnings of the Lord to come out of the ways of men by continuing to edit out all of the words of men out of the Bibles, or fight the good fight of faith for the next 43 years Rev. 1:3; 5:1ff.; 18:4; Rev. 22:18-21; Dan. 2:44; 12:4. When the Bible is restored, Christ will resume His reign, and Christianity will continue for about 720 years in the great wedding feast with some feasting in heaven and those still alive feasting on earth. Those with ears to hear, now understand the strong delusion we were under 2 Thess. 2:11 and the great mystery of the kingdom of heaven Matt. 13:11. Those who have been called early now know the theme of the Bible and the meaning of life. We have the keys to the kingdom. THE MYSTERY OF THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is the wiles/lies/seals of Satan. Satan, the man of sin Rom 5:13, the father of all liars, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse steals our peace, sanity, health, and prosperity by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, lizard person, alien on the dark side of the moon or whatever to convince men that Christ does not have all authority and that the preaching, bibles, religions, kingdoms, righteousness, moral standards, etc. all are just as good, if not better than the ways of God. The wisdom from below was necessary so that Christ could be murdered and so evil men could rule over this world so that we can now fight the good fight of faith 1 Cor. 2:6-16. THE THEME OF THE BIBLE is that men would have to suffer under the rule of Satan over the kingdoms of men for 6,000 years, divided into two ages, until the first coming and now the second coming of the ways of God Job; James 5:7-11. Like a mustard seed, the second age of one faith from God Christianity will grow to break up and consume all the kingdoms of men, in the last days or end times of the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; 12:4. THE KEYS OF THE KINGDOM 2 Pet. 3:8. One day, the Lord's Sabbath, is as one day for the Lord, but for men, it is 1,000 years in the kingdom of heaven, divided into two ages by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men. In 43 years there will be peace on earth and agape love for all for the approximate 720 years of Christianity in the new heaven and the new earth all cleaned up by space weather 2 Pet. 3. 806-216-1161, [email protected] https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

