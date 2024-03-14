1993 Dr. Robert Willner - Injects Himself With HIV AIDS to Prove it's Fake. I also realized that AIDS was a perfect cover story for a covert targeting of populations, from gay men in NYC to Africans in Uganda. Because, if you labeled them with AIDS, already a kind of hypnotic death sentence, and then you treated them with highly toxic

drugs like AZT, and you also, in effect, concealed what was really making them sick, you had DEPOPULATION ON THE MARCH. AIDS Inc PDF: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/4654 / Deadly Deception - Robert Willner PDF: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/71 THE AIDS HYPOTHESIS IS TOTALLY FRAUDULENT.

• ITS PERPETRATORS ARE GUILTY OF CRIMINAL FRAUD AND MURDER!

• THE HIV VIRUS DOES NOT AND COULD NOT POSSIBLY CAUSE AIDS OR ANY SERIOUS DISEASE.

• AIDS IS NOT TRANSMITTED SEXUALLY NOR IS IT CONTAGIOUS BY ANY METHOD!