Western Media Outlets Spent Hours on Friday Talking About What Happened to the Israelis at the Amsterdam Football Match

Amsterdam's police chief confirmed that it was Israeli fans who started the riots, with violence, tearing down flags, hijacking and burning a taxi and generally behaving as if they were in Gaza.
During the Europa League match between Ajax and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli supporters refused to hold a minute of silence for Valencia flood victims. They even started illegal fireworks.
This comes after Spain cancelled arms deal with Israeli company worth billions.
