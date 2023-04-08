© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia 8-4-23 Malcolm Roberts Queensland Senator Questions Pharma-Funded TGA About Pfizer Adverse Events
Malcolm Roberts @MalcolmRobertsOneNationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11IgQTZU7tI
https://www.facebook.com/malcolmrobertsonenation/videos/832310951842243
https://twitter.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1687570547985760257
Pharma-Funded TGA Downplays Pfizer Adverse Events